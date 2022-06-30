Prithviraj-starrer ‘Kaduva’ lit up the Dubai skies

Dubai: For the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema, a spectacular drone show in the Dubai skies was arranged for promotion of ‘Kaduva’, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Dubai police has arranged the drone show. Prithviraj’s sketch and name were painted in the sky using drones.

The Malayalam actor said that he was especially proud to see the Malayalam letters appearing in the Dubai sky than the name and look of the film. He also said that he was surprised by the accuracy with which it was done using drones as it is always difficult to shoot a film with a drone.

Actors Vivek Oberoi, Samyukta Menon, and producer Listen Stephen were also present at the event.

The Malayalam film was scheduled to release today. But the release was postponed to July 7. ‘Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! Kaduva release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors and theatre owners across the world’, said the actor on his social media handle.

The release of the film was postponed as Kottayam based planter and local political leader Jose Kuruvinakunnel approached court. He accused that the film mixes real events of his life with fake ones and if the film is released the audience will think that the fake scenes also actually happened in his life. This will eventually defame him and his family. The Kerala High Court has instructed Censor Board to look into the matter.