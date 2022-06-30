DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

School calendar for next academic year announced in UAE

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) released the school calendar for the next academic year (2022-2023). SPEA released the school calendar for the foreign curriculum schools in the emirate.

The calendar  gives the  dates of the first, second, and third semesters of the school year and  the start of the next academic year (2023-2024). It also include three vacations- winter breaks, spring breaks and the end of term break.

Schools are given the option of two spring breaks – either 5 continuous working days or 5 separate days during a period of time in March and April.

 

