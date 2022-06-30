School calendar for next academic year announced in UAE

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) released the school calendar for the next academic year (2022-2023). SPEA released the school calendar for the foreign curriculum schools in the emirate.

The calendar gives the dates of the first, second, and third semesters of the school year and the start of the next academic year (2023-2024). It also include three vacations- winter breaks, spring breaks and the end of term break.

Also Read: Official start date of Eid Al Adha announced in these countries

Schools are given the option of two spring breaks – either 5 continuous working days or 5 separate days during a period of time in March and April.