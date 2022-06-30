Survey reveals, Mumbai most expensive city in India followed by Delhi

Mumbai is the most costly city in India for foreign employees, according to Mercer’s 2022 Cost of Living report. The most expensive cities for hiring foreign workers are highlighted by Mercer’s list of cost of living cities for 2022. It gives employers up-to-date, thorough, and reliable data to aid them in navigating compensation plans for their mobile workers in the unpredictable global markets.

The most costly city in India is Mumbai, which comes in at number 127. New Delhi comes in at number 155. According to Mercer’s 2022 Cost of Living survey, Hyderabad is ranked 192, Bengaluru is ranked 178, and Chennai is ranked 177. Pune and Kolkata, which are ranked 201 and 203, respectively, are the least costly Indian cities.