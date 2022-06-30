The wait is ended. Season 2 of ‘Masaba Masaba’ will debut on this day.

Masaba Masaba, one of the most adored Indian programmes on Netflix, has returned! On July 29, exactly one month from now, the second season of ‘Masaba Masaba’ is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform.

No other than Masaba herself posted the first preview for the show on Instagram. Look at this: It appears that season 2 of the show will combine both fresh and enduring elements. Masaba is seen in the teaser confronting new highs and lows, and this time, she’s cleaning up the hot mess!

Tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition – the mother-daughter duo – Neena Gupta and Masaba look fresh and promising in the teaser. Season 2 navigates through the lives of these two women and how they cross tough terrains and rough patches along the way.

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Season 2 will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera.

The series marks influencer Kusha Kapila`s second stint at acting, the first being Karan Johar`s `Ghost stories`.

Director Sonam Nair expressed her excitement over the teaser’s release by saying, ‘When Masaba Masaba was introduced to me by Ashvini Yardi, it was an idea that I instantly fell in love with and was certain would result in a variety of positive emotions. It was a memorable experience for me to bring this series to life. I had the opportunity to practise and collaborate not just with a fantastic service like Netflix but also with highly committed, sincere, and talented actors. I can’t wait for viewers to witness Season 2, which is a pivot into newer regions with the same level of heart ‘.

In August 2020, the first season of ‘Masaba Masaba’ was released.