UAE announces Eid Al Adha holidays

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE has announced the Eid Al Adha holidays. The authority announced the holidays for federal government employees.

The authority announced a four-day weekend for federal government employees for Eid Al Adha. The holiday would be from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11. Work in federal government departments will resume on Tuesday, July 12. According to the official list of public holidays announced by the UAE Government, Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha holidays will be observed from Zul Hijjah 9 to 13. The corresponding dates on the Gregorian calendar are Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.

Holidays for private sector employees will be announced soon.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Zul Hijjah. Therefore, today, June 30, is the first day of the month.