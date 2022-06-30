Unknown phenomenon: fireballs in Thailand’s Mekong River

It is a mystery that has perplexed millions of people all across the world. Every year, thousands gather to see the fireballs that occur near the Mekong river in Thailand.

It’s interesting to note that this is not a one-time occurrence; normally, there are many of fireballs, and some witnesses claim thousands of them may be seen. Locals refer to it as the legendary ‘Phaya Nak,’ a huge serpent that emerges from the river and appears in the sky.

Every year, the enigmatic occurrence takes place in late October or early November. As people converge to see the ‘fireball phenomenon,’ also known as the Naga Fireball Festival, it has also developed into a famous tourism destination.

The scientists are still not sure how it is taking place although there are a number of theories from swap gas which is mainly methane formed due to decomposition of organic material, another theory suggests it occurs when the Earth, Sun and Moon align. However, there is no exact explanation for the strange phenomena.

People on Twitter are equally mystified.

Many people have actually questioned if the phenomena is natural or artificial because it frequently trends on social media under the moniker ‘ghost lights’

Some claim that the fireballs are as large as basketballs and look like shooting stars. Nobody has, however, been able to precisely pinpoint the cause of it or the nature of the fireball.