The illegal liquor store was vandalised by a group of ladies from the Tamil Nadu village of Keezha Kannapur in Adhamangalam for allegedly selling smuggled alcohol from Puducherry.

The women stated that the store has been operating illegally for the past ten years and that they are worried that intoxicated men may abuse women and children.

Recently, a drunken man bought alcohol by selling the mangalsutra of his wife. He allegedly beat the wife when she confronted him.