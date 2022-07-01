Ayushmann Khurrana shares new still from ‘Doctor G’ on Doctors’ Day; pours wishes

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new still from his upcoming film ‘Doctor G’, on Friday, and poured wishes to all the medicos on the occasion of Doctors’ day.

In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen in a goofy look, posing in a doctor’s lab coat with a stethoscope in his pocket and he accessorized his looks with a watch and black-rimmed glasses. ‘G se Gynecologist . G se Gupta. That’s our #DoctorG. Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki Taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay’, the actor captioned the post.

Ayushmann is known for his versatility, and with each of his performances, the actor always tries to deliver something new to the audience, and with ‘Doctor G’, he is all set to portray the role of a Gynaecologist for the first time in his career. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the ‘Doctor G’ cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Duggal and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Bhatia in prominent roles. Makers started shooting for the film on July 14, 2021, in Bhopal, this marks the first-ever collaboration of the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor with Rakul Preet.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of the star cast, the film was slated to release on June 17, 2022, but due to some reasons it was rescheduled, and the final release date of the film is still awaited. ‘Doctor G’ is a social-comedy film which will also deliver a special message to the audience. Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in ‘An Action Hero’ along with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is slated to release on December 3, 2022.