Don’t spread ‘false information’ about husband’s death; Actress Meena

Tamil actress Meena’s husband Vidyasagar breathed his last in Chennai on June 28. He died of lung problems, according to reports. Vidyasagar became infected with Covid-19 in March, and his health worsened as a result. Meena took to social media on July 1 to debunk rumours of her husband’s death and to thank those who supported her family through this trying period.

Meena Sagar urged that the media respect her family’s privacy and refrain from disseminating incorrect information. Her note said, ‘I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathize this situation. Please stop further broadcast of any false information on this matter. During these difficult times, I want to express my gratitude to all those good hearts who helped and stood with our family. I would like to thank all the Medical Team who tried their best, our Chief Minister, Health Minister, Radhakrishnan IAS, Colleagues, Friends, Family, Media & My loving fans for sending love and prayers. Thank You, Meena Sagar (sic).’

Meena is a well-known South Indian actress. In 2009, she married Vidyasagar in a traditional wedding ceremony. Her spouse Vidyasagar died on June 28. He was 48. Vidyasagar has been ill since being infected with Covid-19 in March. On June 29, he was cremated in Chennai’s Besant Nagar. Meena and Vidyasagar’s daughter Nainika survive him (who made her acting debut with Theri).