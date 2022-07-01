Getting people to apologize is not the Court’s job: Harish Vasudevan accuses SC’s statement on Nupur Sharma’s apology

Kochi: Advocate Harish Vasudevan Sridevi replied to the Supreme Court’s suggestion that Nupur Sharma apologize to the country for criticizing the Prophet. He accused the Supreme Court of pandering to the public. He also emphasized that the Supreme Court’s role is not to judge people’s morals or to make excuses, but rather to interpret the constitution and laws. He responded by forwarding a tweet from attorney Gautam Bhatia who claimed that he was acting in the Supreme Court gallery’s favour.

‘SC is playing to the gallery, and in the process, undermining a really important safeguard against police harassment, which will hit people across the board, and not just the people you dislike. The focus needs to be on getting the SC to do its job, not giving moral lectures. It is a misuse of authority to squander time producing headlines and gaining acclaim in front of ordinary people who do not understand how the rule of law works. Other lawyers like Gautam Bhatia should have the courage to speak out,’ Harish wrote on Facebook.

SC is playing to the gallery, and in the process, undermining a really important safeguard against police harassment, which will hit people across the board, and not just the people you dislike. The focus needs to be on getting the SC to do its job, not giving moral lectures. — Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88) July 1, 2022

Gautam Bhatia argued that the Supreme Court’s recommendation undermined critical protection against police harassment. He saw that it impacts individuals all around the world. He said that the Supreme Court should concentrate on performing its job rather than providing moral lectures.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stated that Nupur Sharma was responsible for the outbreak of assaults in the country and should apologise to the people. ‘We witnessed Nupur Sharma’s debate. But the way in which she stated all of this and then claimed to be a lawyer is humiliating. Apologize to the whole country. Nupur Sharma’s statements against the Prophet must have been made for publicity or political purposes. It was too late to apologise. She should have gone on television and apologised to the entire country. In any event, they are the only source of all the issues that are currently afflicting the country,’ the Supreme Court bench had stated.