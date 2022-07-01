History, benefits and interesting facts about Nutmeg

Nutmeg is an integral part of every Indian kitchen. It is made by powdering the seeds from the flavorful nutmeg tree. The spice is used to flavour a variety of baked items, puddings, potatoes, meats, sausages and vegetables. It has a very distinct pungent aroma. Additionally, nutmeg is utilised for religious purposes and to treat a variety of illnesses.

Interesting facts:

Spices include nutmeg in their classification. However, it is also regarded as an anti-inflammatory medicine that strengthens the immune system of the body. Nutmeg is unique that it is frequently utilised for religious rituals.

The nutmeg tree produces two different spices. One is mace spice, which has a mesh peel on top, while the other is nutmeg in the shape of kernels. Its perfume was also produced in earlier times. The unique aspect is that nutmeg is now utilised in both sweet and savoury foods.

History:

The Portuguese first found nutmeg in the Banda Islands of Indonesia in 1512. But the Dutch were the ones who popularised the value of the nutmeg seed. The word nutmeg originates from the Latin word nux muscatus, which translates as ‘musky nut’. Nutmeg is referred to as Jaiphal in India.

Health Benefits of Nutmeg:

Helps treat Insomnia: Smaller amounts of nutmeg have a relaxing effect. People with insomnia issues can obtain a good night sleep by taking a little amount of the powder in the evening.

Relieves pain: The volatile oils found in nutmeg include myristicin, elemicin, eugenol, and safrole. It alleviates joint and muscular discomfort. This oil can be used sparingly to relieve sores, inflammation, and swelling.

Helps Digestion: Essential oils found in nutmeg are particularly beneficial to the digestive system. It aids in the treatment of digestive problems such as gas, bloating, diarrhoea, and constipation.

Skincare: Nutmeg is a useful component for skin care since it contains anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory qualities. Additionally, it helps to cure acne and congested pores, as well as eliminate blackheads.

Blood pressure and circulation: Due to its high mineral content, nutmeg makes a wonderful component for controlling blood pressure and circulation. It includes minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, manganese, and others that the body needs for a variety of processes. Additionally, it eases tension and relaxes blood vessels.