International Joke Day in 2022: Its origins, significance, and the advantages of joke-telling

On International Joke Day in 2022, humour will play a significant role in our daily lives. We all interpret humour in a circumstance or a phrase differently, and this might affect how we respond. This explains why some individuals may simply smile at your humour while others will laugh aloud. But it is impossible to conceive existence without humour. A joke, meme, or comedy of any kind can bring out this person’s lighter side, which can occasionally get buried under layers of stress, busy schedules, and overthinking. Every year on July 1, people around the world celebrate International Joke Day to recognise how much better life is when you’re laughing, telling jokes, and creating memories with the people you love.

There is no better medicine than a good chuckle, according to scientists. Making your loved ones laugh by telling jokes to them is one technique to practise laughter therapy. However, be careful not to offend anyone.

‘Laughter will help to lower blood pressure if you have hypertension and cut down your risk of a stroke or a heart attack which is associated with high Blood pressure. Laughing will help to lower stress hormones and increases immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies, by boosting your immunity. Thus, you will be able to improve your overall well-being. Having a good laugh enhances the function of blood vessels and increases blood flow. Thus, you will be able to keep cardiovascular problems at bay,’ says Dr. Vikrant Shah, Consulting physician, intensivist, and infection disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur, talking about the many benefits of laughing out loud.

In order to promote his books on jokes, American author Wayne Reinagel established International Joke Day in the middle of the 1990s.

As a way to combat daily tensions and celebrate the value of humour and laughter in our lives, International Joke Day can be considered as the ideal chance.