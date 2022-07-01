Madras High Court dismisses petition for reservation for transpersons education, govt jobs

A public interest litigation (PIL) requesting a reservation for transgender people in public employment and education was rejected by the Madras High Court. When the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that transgender people in the state had previously been given the best choices for reservation, the bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N. Mala decided to dismiss the matter. The court dismissed the plea after stating that the finest accommodations were already made for transgender people.

P. Sudha of the Indian Transgender Initiative brought the case. The state council told the court that a government order (GO) was issued on April 6, 2015, allowing transgender candidates to be taken into account for public employment and education under the Most Backward Class (MBC) category. The Most Backward Class (MBC) collectors were directed to issue a certificate for transgender people in this group.