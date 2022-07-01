Maoist killed in DRG encounter in Sukma, Chhattisgarh

In an incident between District Reserve Guards (DRG) and maoists in a forest region within the boundaries of Gadiras PS area in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, one maoist was killed. Kamlesh has been identified as the murdered maoist.

The encounter happened in the Borapara forests in Mankapal. Kamlesh is a member of the Malangir Area Committee of the Naxalites. He was recently given a reward of Rs. 5 lakh. P. Sundarraj, the IG for Bastar, reviewed the issue and stated that a search operation is currently ongoing.