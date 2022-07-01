Money laundering case; ED arrests Satyendar Jain’s business associates

In connection with the alleged money laundering investigation against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested two additional people. The financial investigation agency detained Jain’s close business associates Vaibhav and Ankush Jain on Friday.

A special CBI court extended Satyendar Jain’s judicial custody in the alleged crime by two weeks on Monday. The AAP leader’s oxygen level dropped, and he is now in the hospital.

In accordance with criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED had arrested Jain on May 30 in connection with an alleged money laundering case (PMLA).

Jain and his family are alleged of setting up four fake businesses to hide the theft of Rs. 11.78 crore in 2011–12 and Rs. 4.63 crore in 2015–16. Additionally, the Income Tax Department had looked into these transactions and had ordered the seizure of “benami assets” that were allegedly linked to Jain.

According to the federal agency, Satyendar Jain involved in hawala business with a company based in Kolkata during 2015 and 2016. On the basis of a FIR filed by the CBI in August 2017 about allegations of alleged possession of disproportionate assets, the financial investigation agency registered a money laundering case (DA).