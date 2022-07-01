Muslim cleric arrested in Rajasthan for making violent threats over Prophet remarks

A squad from the Bundi Kotwali police station has arrested a Muslim cleric who threatened to gouge out the eyes of anybody who offend the Prophet Muhammad. The cleric is from Rajasthan’s Bundi. Following the arrest of Muslim cleric Maulana Mufti Nadeem, a large police presence has been deployed on the grounds of the Kotwali police station.

Maulana Mufti Nadeem had earlier said, ‘You can abuse me, I will tolerate. You can abuse my father, I will tolerate it. You can abuse my family, I will tolerate it. But if you speak even a word against my Nabi, your tongue will be cut.’

‘If you raise your hands, they will be chopped. If you raise your finger, it will be chopped. Even if you raise your eyes, we will gouge the eyes and throw them away. After that, you can throw us in jail or do a lathi-charge, we will tolerate it. But we cannot tolerate a word against Nabi,’ he added.