Mysterious US X-37B spacecraft aims for orbital record

The X-37B robotic spacecraft operated by the US military is expected to achieve a new record by remaining in orbit for 780 days. The reusable spacecraft has now flown for 773 days. The US Air Force describes it as a top-tier, unmanned, reusable spacecraft that enables scientists to recover experiments in orbit.

Three years prior, it had landed at the NASA Kennedy Space Center. The spacecraft ‘performs risk reduction, experimentation, and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technology,’ according to the US Air Force.

The X-37B accomplished laboratory research tests for the Air Force and assisted in the capture of small satellites during its previous flight.

In an effort to maintain its dominance in space, the US developed the unique spacecraft to test new equipment in orbit. Additionally, it undertakes research for upcoming American space exploration.

Mission 4 of the X-37B spent 718 days in orbit. On May 17, 2020, the newest mission was put into orbit. According to reports, one of the present mission’s experiments entails examining the conversion of solar energy into radio frequency microwave radiation and the deployment of FalconSat-8, a small satellite.

Seeds that are used to grow food in space will also be studied by the X-37B. Since many of the tests that will be conducted are currently under wraps, it is still unclear when the expedition will really arrive on Earth.