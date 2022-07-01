On 16th International Tree Plantation Day, over 55K seedlings planted across India.

The Indian NGO SPHEEHA (Society for Preservation of Healthy Environment and Ecology and Heritage of Agra) planted 55,000+ saplings in more than 200 locations throughout India and four continents on Friday, conducting its biggest tree planting campaign to date. The action was taken to celebrate the 16th annual International Tree Plantation Day.

The inauguration ceremony for this year took place at Yamuna Pump at Dayalbagh, Agra. A live band made up of SPHEEHA volunteers gave the ‘Guard of Honour’ to Prem Saran Satsangi Sahab, the head of the advisory committee on education at DEI University, after hoisting the Indian flag, singing the Indian National Anthem, and making a prayer at the Lotus Feet of almighty.