Over 8,000 employees will be promoted; Union Minister

In a remarkable milestone, the Union government has authorized the mass promotion of over 8,000 staff from three vital secretariat services. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Friday that instructions for mass promotion have been issued for workers of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS), and Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) (CSSS). Notably, these three services, CSS, CSCS, and CSSS, form the administrative backbone of the central secretariat.

‘It was sad to watch a government employee depart without receiving his appropriate advancement. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, for your kind decision…. #DoPT orders mass promotion of over 8,000 Central Government Employees from the #CSS, #CSSS, and #CSCS cadres [sic]’, Singh stated on Twitter.

A total of 8,089 employees will be promoted.

More specifically, the minister indicated that 4,734 of the total 8,089 promoted personnel are from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS, and 389 from CSCS. According to a PTI report, this is noteworthy since the Central Secretariat Service officers’ union has been protesting the delay in their promotions, claiming that it has caused them irreparable financial harm. In support of their requests, the CSS Forum, a group of CSS officers, had just written to the Secretary of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The last time the government issued such a significant number of promotion orders was in 2019. At the time, up to 4,000 personnel were promoted across all three services. Meanwhile, 157 CSSS Principal Staff Employees, 153 Senior Principal Private Secretaries, and 1,208 Principal Private Secretaries are set to be promoted.

The Secretariat is made up of personnel from Groups A and B.

It’s worth noting that the Central Secretariat Service is one of the administrative civil services. The Secretariat is made up of personnel from Group A and Group B. These are regarded as the backbone of administrative duties in central government ministries and departments. The personnel who serve in these secretariats are chosen through a competitive examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).