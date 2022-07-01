Rahul Gandhi says, ‘PM Modi can’t change me with 5 days of questioning’

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, who is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, took a shot at the Prime Minister on Friday. He claimed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the action out of ‘confusion,’ he was unaware that forcing the Wayanad MP to spend five days in the office of the central agency would have no effect on his actions.

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Rahul Gandhi about the National Herald money laundering case in Delhi for five days last month. ‘The Government of India…the Prime Minister thinks that by making me sit in the ED (office) for five days, I will change my behaviour. This is a confusion in the mind of the Prime Minister,’ Rahul Gandhi spoke out against the Eco-Sensitive Zone policy of the BJP-led central government and the CPI(M)-led state government at a UDF Bahujana Sangamam held in Sulthan Bathery here.

He claimed that both the BJP and the CPI(M) deeply believe in violence and that it was rooted in their ideologies. He claimed that both parties believed that they could influence other people’s behaviour through the use of violence and threats.

‘They both think, by acting violently they can threaten people. This is a very deep confusion in their mind. Because they lack courage. They think violence can shape other people’s behaviour. That is not the case. Because there are many people whose behaviour cannot be shaped by the violence and by threats,’ the Congress leader said.