Remembering BC Roy on Doctor’s day

India observes National Doctors’ Day on July 1 each year to recognise and honour the contribution that doctors provide to the country.

The day is observed in honour of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a well-known doctor and philanthropist who later rose to the position of West Bengal’s chief minister, holding it from 1948 until his death in 1962.

On Friday, July 1st, 2018, marks the 140th anniversary of Dr. BC Roy’s birth. He turned 80 years old on the day of his passing in 1962.

India honours the late physician on this day for his achievements to the medical field and his role in making high-quality healthcare accessible to the general public.

The Indian Medical Association and the Medical Council of India were both founded in 1928 and 1939, respectively, thanks in large part to Roy. He served as MCI’s inaugural president from 1939 to 1945.

Roy contributed to the founding of the Infectious Disease Hospital, the Indian Institute of Mental Health, and Kolkata’s first postgraduate medical school.