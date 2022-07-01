Shiromani Akali Dal declares its support for Droupadi Murmu

An former ally, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has announced support for Droupadi Murmu, the NDA’s candidate for president. SAD member Sukhbir Singh Badal stated that the party has chosen to back Droupadi Murmu for president of the NDA. Because of the crimes against the Sikh community that the Congress had done, Badal said that they would never join the Congress.

SAD Chief in a tweet said, ‘Shiromani Akali Dal has accepted the appeal of Ms Draupadi Murmu for support in the forthcoming presidential poll as she symbolizes the cause of minorities, tribals, the exploited and backward classes as well as the dignity of women. She has emerged as a symbol of the poor.’

In an effort to gain support for Droupadi Murmu, the NDA’s presidential candidate, BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday contacted Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the SAD, an estranged former ally. Nadda had been informed by Badal that he would respond after speaking with other Akali Dal leaders.