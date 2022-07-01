‘Suicide Six’; Ski resort to change name, calls it ‘insensitive’

According to the Associated Press, a tiny Vermont ski facility (United States) has declared that it would retire its name, Suicide Six, this summer due to rising concerns about the insensitivity of the historical moniker. On its website on Tuesday, the resort stated that it shares such worries and ‘welcomes the growing awareness around mental health’.

‘The thoughts that the word ‘suicide’ invokes can have a major impact on individuals in our community,’ according to the resort statement, as cited by the Associated Press. As per the resort’s website, the name was inspired when the man who created one of the lines on Hill No. 6 remarked that skiing the high track would be suicide.

According to the website, ‘the Suicide Six Ski Area has a lasting tradition spanning nearly nine decades, and it is critical that the name better expresses and honours what makes it a valued and thriving part of our community’. As per the resort’s website, a new name will be announced in the coming weeks for the ski area in South Pomfret, near Woodstock, which opened in 1936 and hosts the Fisk Trophy Race, a rite of passage for elite skiers.