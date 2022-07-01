‘The men I met were a disappointment’; Sushmita Sen reveals!

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen recently revealed why she never married and chose to raise her adopted children Renee and Alisah as a single mother. Sushmita, one of the first Indian celebrities to adopt a baby girl as a single woman, has always lived life on her own terms, motivating many others to do the same. Sen stated to Twinkle Khanna on ‘The Icons’ that ever since she adopted her eldest daughter Renee, all the guys she dated understood where her priorities were. Susmita quickly added that she would not expect any male to share the duty, but they would not ask her to move away from it as her daughter needed her till a certain age.

When Twinkle questioned how she managed to be so open about all her relationships over the years, especially at a time when the guys in the profession claimed to be ‘virgins,’ Sushmita answered she always wanted to be honest. ‘I simply wanted to be honest and speak my thoughts while learning how to do so gracefully… Plastic surgery, males in my life, relationships, married men, whatever you believe is a horrible thing, it exists; get over it’. The actress said that she made errors in her life, but she never felt guilty about them and battled hard against the hardships that came her way. She also stated that she almost married three times but ultimately opted not to.

Twinkle Khanna questioned Sushmita if adopting her daughter had influenced her decision not to marry, to which the actress said, ‘I’ve met some extremely intriguing men in my life, and the only reason I didn’t get married is because they were a letdown. It has absolutely nothing to do with my children. My children were never considered; in fact, they have been really nice. They have welcomed new individuals into my life with open arms, showing everyone the same amount of love and respect. It’s a sight to behold. I almost got married three times. God delivered me three times. I’m not going to tell you what happened in their lives. God did protect me, but God also protected these two children, he can’t let me get into a messy affair’.

Sushmita had a successful comeback as an actress with the online series ‘Arya,’ which aired on Disney+Hotstar for two seasons. The actress received several awards for her depiction of a fiery mother of three.