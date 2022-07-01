Two more accused in Udaipur murder case sent to 14-day judicial remand.

On Friday, two more people were detained in relation to the slaying of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Mohsin and Asif, the two accused, have been placed in 14-day judicial custody. The accused were both involved in the planning and plot that led to the crime, the police claim.

The two men, who are charged with killing Kanhaiya Lal, were earlier on Thursday remanded to detention until July 13. The Udaipur District Court Judge in Rajasthan sentenced the accused, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad, to judicial custody.