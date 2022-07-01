WHO calls for ‘urgent’ action in Europe to contain monkeypox!

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an ‘urgent’ plea for action to halt the spread of monkeypox in Europe on Friday (July 1). According to the United Nations’ global health office, cases across the continent have quadrupled in just two weeks.

‘Today, I am reinforcing my demand for governments and civic society to increase their efforts in the next weeks and months to prevent monkeypox from spreading across a larger geographical region. Urgent and concerted action is required if we are to turn the curve in the race to stop the disease’s spread’, Hans Henri Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, stated.

The majority of nations with monkeypox cases in the three digits are in Europe. Earlier this week, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed ‘alarm’ over the ‘continued dissemination’ of the monkeypox virus. ‘I am concerned about prolonged transmission because it indicates that the virus is establishing itself and may spread to high-risk groups such as youngsters, the immunocompromised, and pregnant women,’ he added. He was conversing with reporters.

Last Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) organised an emergency committee of specialists to determine if monkeypox is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the highest level of alert that the WHO can issue.