Why we celebrate Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy’s birthday on National Doctors Day in 2022

The National Doctor’s Day is celebrated in India on July 1, the anniversary of the birth of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a doctor, academic, philanthropist, independence warrior, and politician. The contributions of doctors to humanity are recognised on this day. In India, the National Doctor’s Day was first celebrated in 1991.

After India gained independence, Dr. Roy served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. He held the job up until his passing on July 1st, 1962. The creation of the Indian Medical Association and Medical Council of India was made possible in large part by Dr. Roy. Additionally, he was crucial in the establishment of Kolkata’s first postgraduate medical college, the Infectious Disease Hospital, and the Indian Institute of Mental Health. He received the Bharat Ratna in 1961.

The British Medical Journal, in its obituary, described Roy as the ‘first medical consultant in the subcontinent of India, who towered over his contemporaries in several fields’.

The National Doctor’s Day is observed by healthcare organisations in both the public and private sectors. Across the nation, this day sees the organisation of consultation workshops, medical checkup clinics, and general screening test clinics. Students are encouraged to pursue careers in medicine in their schools and universities. Patients who get along with their doctors give them cards, presents, bouquets, etc.

Family doctors on the Front Line will be the topic of this year’s National Doctors Day celebration.

The National Doctor’s Day holiday is observed every year to raise awareness of the value and significance of the medical profession. They have played a unique role in extending life expectancy in India. As the deployment of doctors grew in rural India, the infant mortality rate and the maternal mortality rate came down in the most remote corners of the country.

In reference to National Doctors Day last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that ‘National Doctors Day will be celebrated on July 1.’ We must honour the medical professionals who worked so hard to prevent India from falling victim to COVID-19’s issues.

As most government hospitals are frequently overflowing with patients because to the epidemic, which is still ongoing this year, National Doctors Day provides a fantastic opportunity to express our gratitude for their life-saving efforts.