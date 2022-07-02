Airport in this Gulf country issues advisory for passengers

Doha: Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, Qatar has issued a passenger advisory for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holidays. The airport updated that there will be heavy passenger rush during the season from June 30 to July 15, 2022.

HIA informed that only passengers will be allowed to enter the arrival and departure terminal building. HIA also urged all passengers to check-in online and arrive 3 hours prior to the flight departure.Check-in desks will close 60 minutes prior to departure time.

The complimentary car park services will be provided at the short term car park according to the following schedule:

07th July 2022 00:00 hrs to 08th July 2022 23:59 hrs- First 01 hour free

15th July 2022 to 18th July 2022 (04 days) free from 23:00 hrs to 03:00 hrs (04 hours)

22nd July 2022 to 23rd July 2022 (02 days) free from 23:00 hrs to 03:00 hrs (04 hours)

It also advised passengers to download the ‘HIAQatar’ mobile app available for both Andriod and iPhone devices. The app will provide real-time information about flight status, baggage claim, time and direction to boarding gates and food, beverage and retail offers from Qatar Duty Free (QDF).