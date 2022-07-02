Air India increases frequency of flights to UAE

Dubai: The flagship air carrier of India, Air India has decided to increase the frequency of flights on the Dubai-Delhi route. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush.

The airline will deploy Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and 1 narrow-body Airbus for the services.

Flight No. AI 0930 will depart from Dubai at 11.10am and arrive in Delhi at 4pm. The flights will operate on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flight No. AI 0996 and AI 0916 will operate on all days of the week departing at 12.05am and 8.40pm respectively. A fourth flight, AI 0956, will operate every Monday, departing at 6.55pm.

The minimum one-way fare for an economy ticket is Dh1,130 and business class fares are at Dh 2,030. Ticket prices for UAE- India travel have skyrocketed starting July 1. The current price for one ticket to Delhi stands at approximately Dh 1,555 to Dh 1,729, depending on the destination. The ticket prices to India are the highest on the Kerala sector. While a one-way ticket to Kochi is Dh1,800 to Dh2,060.