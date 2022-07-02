Canada Day; Chaos, hoopla by ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters in Ottawa

The ‘Freedom Convoy’ and ‘Rolling Thunder’ protestors, who organized a large rally and blockade in Canada earlier this year against the Covid vaccination requirements and limitations, returned to commemorate the first-in-person Canada Day since the epidemic. On Friday, demonstrators gathered in Vancouver to mark the country’s 155th birthday. Many of them gathered on the downtown waterfront near Canada Place, dressed in red and white and carrying maple leaf flags.

Hundreds of supporters of the convoy and anti-government protestors gathered at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office, sporting ‘Truck Yeah’ t-shirts. To express their displeasure, they waved ‘F— Trudeau’ banners and peddled ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ items. The entire parade was rocked by mayhem, with truck horns blaring at all hours. According to local media reports, some companies briefly shuttered to safeguard employees from agitators who had joined the demonstration.

The march denounced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while demanding the release of incarcerated ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest organizers Pat King and Tamara Lich. The first ‘clash’ between authorities and ‘freedom’ protestors happened in the mid-afternoon when municipal officials attempted to penalize the protesters who had set up a booth on Wellington Street to sell freedom items. As the day continued, supporters of the ‘freedom convoy’ became more vocal. According to the Vancouver Sun newspaper, they battled with photographers who were attempting to snap their photographs, yelled ‘freedom,’ and someone scribbled ‘wake up Canada’ in chalk on the pavement.

‘Canada has never been perfect, and it is not perfect today,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during the first in-person Canada Day celebration in Ottawa since 2019. Speaking to thousands of people from a festival platform near Parliament Hill, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the tension by focusing on the Canadian flag and its use as a symbol of anti-government hatred by far-right parties. ‘ Let us recall the ideals it represents: compassion, optimism, and responsibility, justice, openness, and hard work,’ Trudeau added.