Commodity Market: Gold price inches higher

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market. Price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 38,400, higher by 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4800, up by Rs 40. Price of gold surged by Rs 760 yesterday.

As per market experts, the price of gold edged higher by Rs 930 in other parts of the country. The price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 51,790, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,440. The gold prices in new Delhi is Rs 52,200 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,850 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 52,200, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,850.

Meanwhile, the Union government increased the import duty on gold from 10.75% to 15%.