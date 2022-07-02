‘Do something big’; Pakistani handlers provokes Udaipur killers in NIA custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken custody of the two main defendants in the Udaipur murder case, Muhammad Riaz and Ghouse Muhammad, just one day after formally taking over the investigation. An NIA team arrived at the high-security jail in Rajasthan’s Ajmer early Saturday morning and took custody of the two suspects. They are currently being brought to Jaipur under strong security. They will appear in court today.

Meanwhile, intelligence sources told India Today that Muhammad Riaz and Ghouse Muhammad were brainwashed by Pakistan-based handlers Salman Haider and Abu Ibrahim. According to the reports, Haider and Ibrahim had been inciting the two accused to carry out a massive assault in the aftermath of the controversy over Nupur Sharma’s statements regarding the Prophet.

According to reports, Muhammad Riaz and Ghouse Muhammad were reportedly attempting to arrange for the use of explosives such as RDX in terror attacks. They said that the two had discussed ‘doing something major’. Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was decapitated on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men, Muhammad Riaz and Ghouse Muhammad, who claimed credit for the act by posting a horrific video of the crime online. Both suspects were apprehended in Rajsamand shortly after the crime. According to authorities, the two accused had ties to Dawat-e-Islami, a religious outfit located in Pakistan.

A case has been lodged under the strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is being probed by the NIA with assistance from the Rajasthan Police Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operations Group (SOG). A Udaipur court sent the murder case to the NIA on Friday. So far, three additional suspects have been apprehended, and more than ten persons have been detained in connection with the case.