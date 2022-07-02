Eid Al Adha: Gulf country announces holidays

Riyadh: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) in Saudi Arabia announced the Eid Al-Adha holidays for employees working in the private and non-profit sectors in the country.

The employees will get a 4-day holidays. The holidays will begin from 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, corresponding to July 8, until the end of 12 Dhul-Hijjah, corresponding to July 11.

Also Read; Updated fuel prices for the month of July announced

The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia announced that the ritual of standing at Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, will be on Friday, July 8. The first day of Eid Al-Adha will be on Saturday, July 9.