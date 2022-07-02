Eid Al Adha:Another Gulf country announces holidays

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced Eid Al Adha holidays for employees working in the government sector and private sector. The Eid Al Adha holidays will begin from Friday, 9 Dhul Hijja 1443 AH, corresponding to 8 July 2022 to Tuesday, 12 July 2022. Work shall be resumed on Wednesday, 13 July 2022.

The ministry also updated that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday—if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work. But, the employers must proved them compensation for the holiday.