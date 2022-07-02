Facing some of the worst hormonal issues: Shruti Haasan on battling PCOS, endometriosis

Recently, Actress Shruti Haasan spoke out on social media about her battle with endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), saying that she has been ‘facing some of the worst hormonal issues’.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a workout video of herself with the caption, ‘Workout with me. I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis — women know it’s a tough fight with the imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges. But instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept it as a natural movement that my body goes through to do its best. I say Thankyou by eating right, sleeping well, and enjoying my workout — my body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flow! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me’.

For those unaware, PCOS is a hormonal condition that affects many women of reproductive age, whereas endometriosis is a painful condition in which the tissue that resembles the endometrium that typically lines the interior of the uterus, develops outside the uterus. The ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis are all affected by endometriosis.