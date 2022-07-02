‘Fluffy’ crab species covered in hair discovered on Australian Coast

Recently, a new species of crab with a body coated in hair and fluff was found off the coast of Western Australia. The crab has a coating of soft, fluffy substance made from the sea sponge follicles. In an effort to blend in and defend themselves from predators like octopuses and fish, sponge crabs carve out sea sponges in the shape of their claws and cover their shells with them. A brand-new species of sea sponge was discovered in the crab off the south coast of Western Australia.

The new species was given the name Lamarckdromia beagle in honour of the HMS Beagle, the ship that brought British biologist Charles Darwin to Albany in 1836. The recently discovered crab was given Darwin’s name because, unlike sponge crabs, it can only be found between Albany and Cape Naturaliste.

It was brought to the attention of Dr Andrew Hosie, curator of crustacea and worms at the Western Australian Museum. Dr Andrew thought the crab was quite odd because, in contrast to sponge crabs, which often have a coat that has a more velvet-like texture, this new crab appeared to be hairier.

‘The extreme fluffiness was the giveaway for us. The sponge crabs are often hairy, but it is more like felt or velvet, rather than this complete shaggy coat’, Dr Andrew said. After acquiring the species, the doctor contacted Colin McLay, a former marine biologist, who confirmed that the species was previously unknown.

It is said that the new crab has an odd habit of carrying a piece of a living sponge with it everywhere it goes. They can be found in shallow water, down to a few hundred metres, frequently around dwarf pylons or other areas where sponges have grown significantly.