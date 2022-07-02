Gujarat man builds robotic chariot to pay tribute to Puri Lord Jagannath’s Rath yatra | Watch

Puri: As devotees in Odisha participated in Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra on Friday, a man in Gujarat’s Vadodara was seen paying an innovative, robotic tribute to Lord Jagannath. A video of Jai Makwana’s unique robotic Rath Yatra (robotic chariot) has been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

‘This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath’, he told ANI. According to the news agency the chariot is operated via Bluetooth instead of the traditional rope.

Vadodara, Gujarat | "This robotic rath is is operated via phone Bluetooth instead of the traditional rope," Jai added said pic.twitter.com/OwW0VtcqaB — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the famous Rath Yatra began on Friday, July 1. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sculpture of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra to pay homage to the mega annual event. Mr Pattnaik shared the beautiful artwork, created on the Puri beach, on his official Twitter handle on Friday. While the festival originated in the state of Odisha, it is widely celebrated throughout the country.