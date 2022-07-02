Gulf country announces Eid Al Adha holidays

Manama: His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain announced the Eid Al Adha holidays for government employees. As per the government circular, the ministries and public institutions in the country will be closed on the day of Arafah, and on Eid Al-Adha, corresponding to 8- 11 July, respectively. As Sunday is already an official holiday, Tuesday, 12 July, will be given in lieu.

Earlier several other GCC countries announced the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Also Read; UAE announces Eid Al Adha holidays

Eid Al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.