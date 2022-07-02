Gulf country extends validity of recruitment licenses for expat workers

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has extended the validity of recruitment licenses for expat workers. The ministry has issued a notice regarding the extension of the period of permitting expired recruitment licenses to bring in expat workers.

The validity of permits to bring in expat workers is extended till September 30, 2022. It was supposed to end on today.

‘In terms of the facilities provided by the Ministry of Labour to private sector companies and establishments, the Ministry of Labour announces the last extension of the period of permitting licenses to bring in expat manpower ending on June 30, 2022 until September 30, 2022’, said a statement issued by the ministry.