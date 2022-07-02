‘Inaccurate and biased’: India blasts US report on religious freedom

India rejected a report on religious freedom issued by a US commission on Saturday, calling it prejudiced and misleading. It also criticized the study for failing to recognize the country’s diversity. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report, issued in June, suggested that the US government identify India and six other nations as ‘countries of special concern’ in terms of religious freedom.

‘In India, we have witnessed prejudiced and misleading remarks. These remarks demonstrate a profound misunderstanding of India and its constitutional framework, plurality, and democratic spirit ‘, Arindam Bagchi, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), responded to the US panel’s findings.

‘Regrettably, USCIRF continues to falsify facts in its remarks and publications in order to forward its driven goal. Such activities only serve to exacerbate doubts about the organization’s integrity and neutrality ‘, it added.

The US group had advised the Biden administration to label India, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and 11 other countries as ‘countries of special concern’. These recommendations, however, are not legally obligatory by the United States government.