know all about World Sports Journalists Day

July 2 is celebrated as the ‘World Sports Journalists Day’. It was established by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). AIPS established it in 1994.

The ‘World Sports Journalists Day’ was celebrated to mark the formation of the International Sports Press Association. International Sports Press Association was formed on July 2, 1924, during the Summer Olympics in Paris. AIPS is headquartered in Switzerland. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and encourage the work of sports journalists across the world.