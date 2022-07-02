Kuwait announces Eid Al Adha holidays

Kuwait City: Kuwait Cabinet has announced the Eid Al Adha holidays for the employees working in the government sector. The Council of Ministers in the country has announced holidays from Sunday, July 10, until Thursday, July 14. Normal working will resume from July 17.
Since Kuwait operates on a Friday/Saturday weekend, the public sector will get a nine day holiday to mark the occasion.
