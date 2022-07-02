DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Kuwait announces Eid Al Adha holidays

Jul 2, 2022, 09:48 pm IST

Kuwait City: Kuwait Cabinet has announced the Eid Al Adha holidays for the employees working in the government sector.  The Council of Ministers in the country  has announced holidays from Sunday, July 10, until Thursday, July 14. Normal working will resume from July 17.

Also Read: Gulf country extends validity of recruitment licenses for expat workers 

Since Kuwait operates on a Friday/Saturday weekend, the public sector will get a nine day holiday to mark the occasion.

