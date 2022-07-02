Teen dies of rabies a month after being bitten by dog in Kerala

A 19-year-old college girl who was bitten by her neighbour’s dog last month passed away on Thursday at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital (MCH) while receiving rabies treatment.

Sreelakshmi, a resident of Padinjakara House in Mankara, Palakkad, was bitten on May 30 while she was heading to her college in Coimbatore.

Her family said that she received the anti-rabies shots that were recommended by physicians following the event. However, she was brought to the MCH two days ago after developing a high fever, one of the rabies signs. She passed away at about 3 am.

Veena George, the minister of health, has asked for a report from the director of health services. She further stated that a team headed by the surveillance officer for the Palakkad district will be formed to investigate the occurrence.

‘Sreelakshmi had taken four anti-rabies vaccines after the incident. Still, she died’, Sandeep, a relative said, adding, that the dog had bitten other people, including its owner. Hence, the family and the neighbours were in anguish and panic.