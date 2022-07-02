The big assembly of Taliban concludes with demands for international recognition

The conclusion of a gathering of thousands of male religious and ethnic leaders organised by the Taliban on Saturday asked other countries to formally recognise their rule, but it provided no indications that international demands, such the opening of girls’ high schools, would change.

As a result of the withdrawal of money and the tight enforcement of sanctions by Western governments, which claim that the Taliban administration must change its position on human rights, particularly those of women, the Afghan economy has entered a crisis.

In a statement, the group members used the name for their government, which no country has formally recognised: ‘We ask regional and international countries, especially Islamic countries… to recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan… release all sanctions, unfreeze (central bank) funds, and support in development of Afghanistan.’

The group’s reclusive leader attended the three-day event on Friday and gave a speech in which he praised the participants for supporting the Taliban and emphasised the nation’s independence.

After declaring that all schools would open in March, the Taliban changed their minds, leaving many of the girls who had arrived at their high schools in tears and receiving criticism from Western nations.

A few speakers who spoke during the event mentioned girls’ and women’s education in speeches that were aired on state television. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the deputy head of the Taliban and interior minister, claimed that inclusive administration and education were demands made by the world, but that they would take time to implement.