UAE announces Eid Al Adha holidays

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced the Eid Al Adha holidays for private sector employees in the UAE. Private sector employees will get a 4-day break for the celebration from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11. Work in will resume on Tuesday, July 12.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had announced that the public sector would enjoy a four-day break on the same dates.

According to the official list of public holidays announced by the UAE Government, Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha holidays will be observed from Zul Hijjah 9 to 13. The corresponding dates on the Gregorian calendar are Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.