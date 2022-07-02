Uber increases taxi fares

Dubai: US based mobility service provider Uber Technologies has decided to hike the fares in the UAE. The fares were hiked due to the surge in the fuel price hikes.

Uber Technologies announced that it will charge as much as 11% extra for some trips. This is the second hike by Uber in the UAE. Uber last hiked its fare prices in March 2022.

Earlier the fuel price committee in UAE has announced the revised fuel prices for the month of July. Petrol prices was increased by nearly 49 fils for July 2022. At present, the petrol price is three times higher than than in Kuwait and almost double the average cost per litre in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council.