19 killed, 14 injured as passenger bus falls into ravine

Lahore: In a tragic incident, at least 19 people lost their lives and 14 others were injured after the bus they were travelling fell into a ravine. The accident took place near Danisar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on Sunday. The bus travelling to Quetta from Rawalpindi skidded off a slippery road.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: One lucky participant wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan. The poor road condition in the country, poorly maintained vehicles, reckless driving and disobeying traffic rules are the main cause of these accidents. In last month, at least 22 people including 9 members of a family died when a minibus plunged into a ravine in Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan.