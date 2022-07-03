28-year-old web series actress arrested for biting and manhandling cop in Pune

A web series actress was detained by Pune city police for allegedly biting and manhandling a police officer who was on duty.

On Friday, Parvin Shaikh, a member of the Pune City Police Damini Squad, filed a police report at the Chandan Nagar police station. According to the police, the accused is a 28-year-old woman who was born in Karnataka and presently resides in Andheri, Mumbai.

She has performed in a few web series in various parts and had travelled to Pune for work. The actress booked a room through online for her stay in the Wadgaon Sheri region. However, she complained about the hotel amenities and asked for a refund. Around 1.25 pm on Friday, she allegedly got into a fight with hotel workers, who then called the police.

The Damini Squad female police officers eventually arrived at the location. The accused reportedly bit police officer Parveen Shaikh on the hand and manhandled her as they worked to defuse the situation. The accused was then charged by the police with violating sections 353 (disturbing official business), 332, 427, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.