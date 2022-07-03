3 people killed in explosions in a Russian border city, a base is hit in the south

The regional governor reported on Sunday that explosives in the Russian city of Belgorod close to the Ukrainian border left at least three people dead and destroyed dozens of homes, while Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian military post in occupied southern Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, reported several explosions in the city of almost 400,000 people, located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

According to Gladkov on the Telegram messaging app, at least 39 residences and 11 apartment buildings were damaged, with five of those being completely demolished.

A resident of the city told Reuters, ‘The sound was so intense that I leapt up, I woke up, felt quite afraid, and started screaming.’ The resident added that the explosions happened at 3 a.m. (0000 GMT)

The resident added, ‘The missile hit residential buildings around 20 metres from my house.’ ‘All of our home’s windows were broken, and the doors were out of position.’

Andrei Klishas, a senior Russian legislator, accused Ukraine of bombarding Belgorod and demanded a severe response.

Klishas said on Telegram that ‘civilians’ deaths and the damage of civilian infrastructure in Belgorod constitute a clear act of aggression on the part of Ukraine’ and that ‘this requires the most severe response, including a military one.’