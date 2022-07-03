Afghan grenade attack on religious school injures 8!

On Saturday, unidentified terrorists threw a hand grenade inside an Afghan religious institution, injuring almost eight people. The grenade explosion targeted an Islamic religious institution known as Zunoorain Usman in Nangarhar province’s Rodat district, around 25 kilometers from Jalalabad city, the provincial capital. Following the explosion, the injured were brought to a local hospital. According to ANI, one of them has a critical medical condition. Furthermore, security authorities claimed that investigations had been conducted to identify the individuals responsible, despite the fact that no one had been apprehended in connection with this occurrence.

Attack on religious school;

According to Khaama Press, no one has admitted or claimed responsibility for the explosion. Terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State, on the other hand, are numerous and active throughout the country, mostly in the east, and routinely assault Taliban troops and ethnic minorities. While religious experts from around Afghanistan met in Kabul for the Taliban’s three-day grand meeting, which concluded on Saturday, July 2, a hand grenade attack on a religious school in the country’s east happened. Scholars at the jirga, or grand assembly, are expected to make decisions on a variety of issues, including the system of government, the national flag, and the national anthem. The academics are also set to announce the reopening of schools for female students in grades 7 to 12.

Injuries;

A blast in Nangarhar the previous week also killed and injured numerous civilians. When the mysterious intruders used a magnetic mine to target the head’s automobile, he was the target of the explosives. Since the Taliban government took control in Afghanistan, bombings and attacks have been common, and human rights violations such as the ongoing murdering of people, the demolition of mosques and temples, the assault on women, and the propagation of fear in the region have persisted unabated.

On June 12, an explosion rattled Kunduz city, the capital of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, wounding at least three people. The Kunduz bombing may result in further casualties. The province’s health department head, Najibullah Sahel, those injured in the incident were sent to a hospital. The explosion occurred near a money changer market. According to an eyewitness who declined to reveal his identity for fear of being tortured by Talibani forces, the device was kept next to a roadside automobile. However, the Taliban have neither reacted nor admitted responsibility for the attack.